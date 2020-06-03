USR's Barna proposes consultations among parliamentary parties to establish election date

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Wednesday said that setting a date for the local elections should be a "technical" decision and proposed "urgent" consultations between parliamentary parties on the issue, in the context in which, according to some sources, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled as unconstitutional the normative acts regarding the extension of the local elected officials' terms in office and the factors designated to establish the election date.

"Another episode in which PSD (Social Democratic Party) and PNL (National Liberal Party) try to confiscate a topic that concerns us all and things end in CCR decisions that could have been easily avoided. Regarding the establishment of the date of the local elections, the PNL Government legislated where it should not legislate, and PSD, ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and Pro Romania intervened in Parliament without thinking too much, just out of the desire to create another electoral advantage for themselves. Imposing a date that benefits one or the other of the parties is neither democratic nor intelligent," Barna wrote on Facebook.The USR leader believes that the parliamentary parties must urgently hold consultations on the topic of the local elections."Our communities deserve an honest competition the winner of which to be the best of the choices they have and not the one who cheats the game. Parliamentary parties must meet urgently for consultations on the topic of the local elections, so that we can finally overcome the power-opposition match, which in this case does nothing but casts another shadow over the way decisions are made in Romania," added Dan Barna.