USR's Barna: USR-PLUS Alliance's proposal for PM is Dacian Ciolos

Leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said representatives of the Union will participate on Wednesday in the consultations called by President Klaus Iohannis, and that it has the same proposal of PM as before - Dacian Ciolos.

"We will go tomorrow to the consultations convened by the President of Romania for the designation of a new Prime Minister with the same proposal that we have since the beginning of the USR-PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance - Dacian Ciolos. Our proposal of PM is part of the project that we propose for Romania and we remain consistent. Tonight, I will consult with my colleagues in the Alliance and we will look at all the variants that can be generated by the discussions tomorrow," said Dan Barna, according to a press release of the USR.He mentioned that the USR-PLUS Alliance will have a constructive attitude "in the spirit of the mandate entrusted" by its voters."Also, we keep the objectives that we have mentioned before, among which the two-round elections for mayors. As I said at the previous consultations, if the early elections project fail, we are ready to participate in the government to solve the crisis the country is currently facing," said the USR leader.On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis convened the political parties and parliamentary formations for consultations after accepting the resignation of Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban.