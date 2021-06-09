USR's Barna: USR PLUS Congress to take place on October 2

Co-chair of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Dan Barna announces that the congress for the appointment of the new leaders of this alliance will take place on the first Saturday of October, and he reiterated that he will run for the presidency.

"On October 2 or 3, on the first Saturday of October (...) a week after the Liberals', yes," he told TVR 1 (national television broadcaster).

The USR PLUS leader confirmed that he had a discussion with the other co-chair of the alliance, during which Dacian Ciolos proposed him that none of them run for the presidency of the party."We had a conversation, indeed, and we analyzed the scenarios, this was one of them. (...) I told him that for me USR PLUS is a project in which I invested the past five years of my life, with all the resources and all the energy. It is a project that I think can go on and I think that our party colleagues, from both USR and PLUS, should have all the options on the table," he said.