USR's Barna: We are not giving up the reforms

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said in a message, conveyed on the Day of Romania's Constitution, that his political formation would continue the road of reforming the Romanian state.

"In the programme which I candidate with to the Presidency of Romania, I also proposed, among others, some directions for the revision of the Constitution and a reform of the political system. I now bring to mind only the initiatives which received a massive popular support: "'No Convicts in Public Offices,' the election of mayors and county presidents in two rounds and the capping of the MPs number to 300. Today, the Day of the Constitution, I reaffirm my determination and that of the USR to continue on the path of reforming the Romanian state. This is the mandate I received form you and we won't stop at any moment from fighting for it. Romania was made by the people who didn't stand aside.This type of people, just like you and my colleagues in the USR, will modernise it," Barna wrote on his Facebook page.