USR's Ciolos: Lawmakers have rejected only solution they had on table

Lawmakers rejected the only solution they had on the table, Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday after Parliament rejected the list of his proposed Cabinet by a vote.

"We talked and the MPs talked the solutions, but they rejected the only solution they had on the table, because it is precisely those who accused us and accused me of blocking the finding of a solution by the fact that we came to Parliament today with a government proposal and a government programme, are exactly the ones who prolonged the situation of political crisis in which we find ourselves. (...) USR (Save Romania Union) has done its duty, we remain with this assumed responsibility to contribute to finding a solution, but it is important that the other political forces take responsibility for especially what they have not done, because they have stood on the sidelines," Dacian Ciolos said.

He added that, from this moment on, the "ball" returns to the court of President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres informs.