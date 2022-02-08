USR's Dehelean: PSDNL takes advantage of AUR violence to classify debates in Parliament

USR MP Silviu Dehelean, member of the Legal Committee, criticized the draft amendment to the Regulation of the Chamber of Deputies, appreciating that PSD and PNL "take advantage of AUR violence to classify debates" in the Legislature and especially in the parliamentary committees.

"PSDNL and AUR act in perfect complicity and use each other to silence the USR. (...) The ruling coalition has decided to ban live broadcasts or recordings of plenary sessions, committees, the Permanent Bureau or the leaders' Committee. The press will be allowed to attend only with prior approval, following a written request", the deputy wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the proposals are meant to "bring back that peace and obscurity" in which "almost any kind of maneuvering" can be done. The deputy adds that the representatives of PSD and PNL want to "return to the state before 2016", in which Romanians "did not know" what is happening in the Romanian Parliament, and the legislative process "was only for privileged politicians who wrote in their texts privileges, for them and theirs".

"Obviously, AUR will continue to do the same (...)," adds Dehelean, Agerpres.ro informs.

He notes that on Tuesday, the Legal Committee reported on a text that incriminates "Inciting the public, by any means, to violence, hatred or discrimination against a certain person or against a person on the grounds that he is part of a certain category of people defined on the basis of (...) opinion or political affiliation, wealth. "

PNL, PSD, UDMR and the group of national minorities proposed, on Tuesday, a draft amendment to the Regulation of the Chamber of Deputies prohibiting the live transmission or recording by deputies or other persons of plenary sessions, permanent bureau, committee of leaders or committees.

Parliamentarians are also prohibited from using physical violence or insults against another parliamentarian.