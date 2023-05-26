USR's Drula: I ask Ciolacu and Iohannis to stop haggling for positions.

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula asks Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu and President Klaus Iohannis to "immediately stop haggling over positions and rotation" and to support solutions to the crisis, such as abolishing special pensions and stopping "unjustified spending."

"I ask Ciolacu and Iohannis to immediately stop haggling over positions and rotation and to vote for the right solutions to the crisis proposed by USR. The country was brought into crisis by PNL [National Liberal Party] and PSD. So far they have refused the USR solutions because it affects their party clientele. But this is no longer possible. No more special pensions. Next week they must be abolished in Parliament. USR already has the draft laws in Parliament. No more wasteful spending, no more theft and no more thousands of euros a month for party clientele. Stop the robbery of the state budget! USR identifies every week where to cut the waste," wrote the USR leader on Facebook.

He mentioned that from the resulting savings there is "enough fiscal space for a dignified increase" in teachers' salaries. Romania needs the reforms and money from the PNRR, Drula added.

"From the resulting savings there is enough fiscal space for a dignified increase in teachers' salaries. USR has already proposed it in Parliament, but so far they have refused it. Enough with the mockery of teachers! Romania needs the reforms and the money from the PNRR. Stop postponing and denying. You have no right to sell the future of our children," said Catalin Drula.