USR's Drula: JHA Council decision, deeply unfair

The decision of the JHA Council is deeply unfair, because Romanians deserve to enter Schengen area, says the chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula.

"Romanians deserve to enter Schengen. They have earned this right with hard work and seriousness. The position of the Austrian government will remain in history as an act of discrimination. Inexplicable is also the position of the EPP, the European party which Klaus Iohannis and the PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.) belong to. Yesterday, the EPP chief stood shoulder to shoulder with the Austrian chancellor while he explained how he was denying us a legitimate right, for reasons that have nothing to do with Romania," the USR leader said.

According to him, today must also be a "moment of reflection for the old political class", on the way Romania is seen and treated outside the borders.

He calls for the resignation of Internal Affairs minister Lucian Bode.

"For the injustice suffered today by the Romanians, there are also national responsibilities to be assumed. Minister Bode assured Romanians of their support for Schengen accession. Lucian Bode must resign for this failure. As for Klaus Iohannis, the head of Romania's foreign policy, this infamous day definitively sealed his empty mandates as president," the USR leader said.AGERPRES