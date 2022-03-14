USR's Drula: We are heading towards a more dangerous area, of authoritarianism

The acting chairman of USR (Save Romania Union), Catalin Drula, appreciated on Monday that authorities are going towards a "more dangerous area" of "authoritarianism", referring to the platform for countering misinformation or the project regarding the crisis situation, Agerpres reports.

"We are heading towards a more dangerous area, of authoritarianism. We see all these things - an absolutely normal website is shut down or a benign news site and they tell us that it was a mistake. Lists are being made within the Government about how, if say anything bad about Ciuca, you hit him, you hit everything, as the old saying goes. This crisis situation, I do not know what they made up this time... every sorts of para-constitutional mechanism, in which some boys in epaulets are trying to seize power. Or, this does not protect us, not even from a military standpoint," he showed, in a press conference, in Parliament.USR's acting chairman highlighted that states that work well, including military-wise, are democratic states."The armies that work well, the countries that work well, from a military standpoint, are those that have democracy, because there people are free, they are making the right acquisitions, they are not stealing them. There are no wrong people that end up in such places. On the other side we see Russia's great army, how it stutters and all of the problems they have over there, because that is what is happening in a totalitarian state. So it is a false choice. Democracy is the one that protects us, democracy placed us in NATO and EU," Drula specified.