 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR's Nasui: USR will not vote this budget of lies and theft

gov.ro
Claudiu Năsui

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputy Claudiu Nasui said on Wednesday, in the plenum of the Parliament, that the proposed budget for 2022 is one of "lies and thievery", and the party he belongs to will not be voting for it.

"The budget for 2022 is a budget of lies and thievery, a budget that is based on a big lie, namely the fact that incomes will go up in the rhythm you forecast in the budget. The Romanian state indeed has a big problem and we are in a hole. We have a problem with spending, which has gone up extremely," the member of Parliament declared.

Nasui said that in the making of the budget there were "fictitious, drawn up incomes that will never be achieved".

Furthermore, he said that the Justice budget has been curtailed. "What are we to understand, that you are giving the go-ahead for theft?", he asked.

The deputy specified, in his closing speech, that "USR will not be voting for this budget".AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.