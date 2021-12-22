USR's Nasui: USR will not vote this budget of lies and theft

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputy Claudiu Nasui said on Wednesday, in the plenum of the Parliament, that the proposed budget for 2022 is one of "lies and thievery", and the party he belongs to will not be voting for it.

"The budget for 2022 is a budget of lies and thievery, a budget that is based on a big lie, namely the fact that incomes will go up in the rhythm you forecast in the budget. The Romanian state indeed has a big problem and we are in a hole. We have a problem with spending, which has gone up extremely," the member of Parliament declared.Nasui said that in the making of the budget there were "fictitious, drawn up incomes that will never be achieved".Furthermore, he said that the Justice budget has been curtailed. "What are we to understand, that you are giving the go-ahead for theft?", he asked.The deputy specified, in his closing speech, that "USR will not be voting for this budget".AGERPRES