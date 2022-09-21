USR's Stelian Ion meets European Commissioner for Justice in Brussels

Save Romania Union (USR) MPs Stelian Ion and Silviu Dehelean and MEP Vlad Gheorghe announce that they met on Wednesday, in Brussels, with the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, and that his message to the authorities in Bucharest is to wait for the opinion of the Venice Commission before adopting the justice laws.

"A few moments ago I came out of a very good discussion that I had with the European Commissioner for Justice. Following this discussion, we have a very clear message to the authorities in Romania: do not rush the adoption of justice laws until we have the opinion of the Venice Commission. It is a very clear message, without a doubt. We have time, in National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) we have set a milestone for the adoption of laws until the middle of next year. We have the necessary respite to adopt some good laws, which will be a plus for justice and not a regression," Stelian Ion says in a message on Facebook, told Agerpres.

He adds that "there is no calendar agreed" by the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, and the European Commission to pass these laws "fast forward".

For his part, MEP Vlad Gheorghe declared that Didier Reynders told USR MPs to send in the Legislature the message that there is no rush and no understanding in the European Commission.