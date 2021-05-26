 
     
Vaccination against COVID-19 without prior appointment - at Romexpo centers

Bucharest residents can be immunized against COVID-19 without prior appointment, only on the basis of their identity cards, in the nine centers with 50 vaccination points located in pavilion C2 within the "Romexpo" Exhibition Complex, agerpres reports.

According to a release from the City Hall of Sector 1, sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, the vaccination points are open every day, from Monday to Sunday, between 8:00 and 20:00, and the vaccines used for immunization are Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Older people over the age of 65 can be vaccinated freely at any time during the vaccination hours, and people up to the age of 65 can be vaccinated after 14:00.

Within the Romexpo vaccination center, car access is allowed in front of it, and parking spaces are also provided.

