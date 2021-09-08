Vaccination officials issue strong condemnation of actions affecting COVID-19 mass vaccination

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) on Wednesday issued a strong condemnation of actions that affect the conduct of the COVID-19 mass vaccination in the country, insisting that vaccination is a medical act that must be carried out in a favorable and safe environment, to the benefit of citizens, of public health.

"Following the incident at a vaccination centre at Rachiteni, Iasi County, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee wants to make the following clarifications: It is unfortunate that an attempt is being made to bring the mass vaccination campaign to speculation, misrepresentation, unfounded accusations and slander of the healthcare workers involved in the vaccination process. Such incidents are occurring amidst a considerable increase in the infection of the population and the effort deployed all along to keep up the vaccination pace nationwide. CNCAV is strongly condemning the actions that affect the conduct of the vaccination process, a medical act that must be carried out in a favorable and safe environment to the benefit of the citizens, of public health," according to a CNCAV press statement, Agerpres informs.

According to the national media, a group of anti-vaccination protesters blocked access to a vaccination centre opened late last week at Rachiteni, Iasi County, which is in the COVID-19 red scenario due to a large number of COVID-19 cases.

CNCAV says that since the beginning of the pandemic, the workers involved in the vaccination process have focused their dedicated efforts on ensuring public health constantly, and the concern with securing the vaccination coverage index necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19 "entails recognition, respect and appreciation" from all those who benefit from public health services.

"We are hereby expressing our full support and encouraging the immediate reporting to the relevant institutions of the actions that may harm the vaccination process and the safety of the staff of the vaccination centres nationwide. Such instances can cause real moral and professional damage to healthcare professionals, and also to the citizens who choose vaccination, the safe and efficient solution for reaching normalcy."

In its turn, the Romanian College of Physicians (CMR) says that the healthcare workers must carry out their activity under adequate and safe conditions.

In the opinion of CMR, intimidation, threats or aggression of any kind "have no place and should not exist" at the time of performing a medical act or of any activity in general.

"The teams of doctors and medical staff involved, including in the vaccination process as well as in any other medical activity, should not be prevented from fulfilling their duties so that they may carry out their activity with professionalism and involvement to the good of patients and of society in general,"says CMR.

CNCAV: 9,468 persons receive COVID vaccines in past 24hrs

A number of 9,468 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 6,846 represented the first dose and 2,622 the second dose, according to a press release the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) issued on Wednesday.

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, 9,841,281 doses have been administered to 5,300,634 people, of whom 5,185,451 have received the full scheme.

In the past 24 hours, 5 side effects have been reported, all of a systemic nature.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,055 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,814 local and 15,241 systemic.