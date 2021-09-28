Vaccine coverage nationwide is approx. 33%, Bucharest - 51.13%

The COVID-19 vaccine coverage, nationwide, from the eligible resident population of over 12 years of age, is of approximately 33%, Bucharest City having a 51.13% coverage, the president of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday.

"Coverage of the eligible resident population of over 12 years of age is of approximately 33%. Practically a third of Romania's population at this time is vaccinated with at least one dose, most are vaccinated with the complete scheme. In what regards the vaccine coverage for Bucharest City, at this time, it is 51.13%. All counties, except one, have vaccine coverage of over 20 pct," Valeriu Gheorghita specified.

Valeriu Gheorghita added that, once the third dose started being administered, COVID-19 vaccination centers that had their activity suspended resumed their activity, Agerpres informs.

Until September 27 there were 422,500 persons vaccinated against COVID in family doctor cabinets, most in the rural environment.