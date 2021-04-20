Valeriu Gheorghita: Anti-COVID vaccination through mobile centers to start tomorrow

The vaccination against COVID through mobile centers will start on Wednesday, the chairman of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Immunization against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita announced in a press conference.

"Starting tomorrow, the vaccination activity through the mobile centers will start. (...) We have 14 identified counties in which we will start this vaccination stage for the moment. Of course, other counties will enter, one by one. (...) We have seven counties in which these mobile vaccination centers will be located. In the other counties, where there are adequate spaces, we will allocate only mobile teams together with everything they need to carry out the vaccination in the already arranged spaces," said the CNCAV head.

He specified that the counties where mobile centers for anti-COVID vaccination will be deployed are Arad, Bacau, Constanta, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti and Sibiu, agerpres.ro confirms.

Valeriu Gheorghita informed that for the mobile centers vaccines from the Moderna company will be distributed, "for the moment", which allow from a logistical point of view the organization of activities, considering the stability at usual temperatures, of 2 - 8 degrees Celsius, for 30 days.

"A series of criteria have been established for organizing the vaccination activity, especially through economic operators, private ones. As already mentioned, we are talking about their own employees, the employees of other economic operators with whom they have a contractual relationship, as well as the members of their families. We are talking about the three types of vaccines available, we are not just talking about one available vaccine," said the CNCAV chairman.