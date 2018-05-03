Venice Commission annunces having received requests for opinions on Romania's justice legislation

The Venice Commission has registered a file on amendments to the Romanian Justice Laws and announced the receipt of requests from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis.

The Venice Commission shows on its website that, "by letter dated 3 May April 2018, the President of Romania Mr Klaus Werner Iohannis requested the Venice Commission to provide an opinion on the draft laws revising the law on the statute of judges and prosecutors, the law on the Superior Council of Magistracy and the law on judicial organization of Romania.



The Monitoring Committee of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe also decided, on 26 April 2017, to ask for an opinion of the Venice Commission on the draft amendments to the judiciary laws of Romania, at the request of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL).



The file on the amendment of the Romanian Laws of Justice was registered as 924/2018 - Romania - Draft Legislation on Judiciary.