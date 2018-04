Academicians Victor Spinei, Razvan Theodorescu, Bogdan Simionescu and Victor Voicu have been elected Vice-Presidents of the Romanian Academy.

They obtained two-thirds of the academicians' vote who were attending the General Assembly of the Romanian Academy, held on Friday in the aula of this decision-making body, as it is stipulated by the institutions statute.The General Assembly will convene on 29 June in order to elect the Secretary General of this forum.

AGERPRES .