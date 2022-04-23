VIDEO His Beatitude Daniel: On Orthodox Easter, let us pray for an end to war in Ukraine

In a video message addressed at the feast of Holy Easter, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, His Beatitude Daniel, urges the faithful to pray for an end to the war in Ukraine and to help the Ukrainian refugees.

"The resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the graves signifies the victory of his crucified love over the death caused by hatred and violence. But the Resurrection of Christ is not a return to the biological, earthly life, but it is the transition from the earthly, temporal life to the heavenly, eternal life. That is why, at the Resurrection service on the night of Easter, we sing. Today we celebrate the killing of the death and the beginning of another life. Eternal life. Because the risen Christ from the graves gave the myrrh-bearing women joy, and to his disciples peace, the feast of the Holy Passover urges all of us to share with those around us the joy and peace of Christ through prayer and good deeds.

In particular, let us pray for an end to the war in Ukraine and to help the Ukrainian refugees. Let us also show foreboding and merciful love to all sick and grieving people, old and lonely, but also to children of poor families. At the same time, let us keep in our brotherly love all the Romanians who are around the borders of Romania and in the Romanian diaspora. On the occasion of the feast of the Holy Easter, we address to all wishes for peace and joy, health and happiness together with the paschal greeting "Christ is risen! He is truly risen!" says Patriarch Daniel in the message on the occasion of the Easter holidays.

On Saturday, the Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem and will be offered to the delegates of the dioceses.

Between 19:30 - 20:30, on the Hill of Joy will take place the procession of receiving the Holy Light by the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church.