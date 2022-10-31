Viennese Royal - Extraordinary Christmas Concert to be organized in Oradea by the Opera Vox Cultural Association

The Opera Vox Cultural Association announced, on Monday, that it will organize an extraordinary Viennese Royal Christmas Concert with members of the Teatro d'Opera Italiana Orchestra and surprise guests, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent by the president of the association, Ioan Vrasmas, the show will he held on the stage of the House of Culture of the Trade Unions, on December 23, 2022, from 7:00 pm.

The instrumental part will be provided by the Teatro d'Opera Italiana Orchestra, "one of the most famous orchestras in Europe," according to the source, "applauded on the great opera and philharmonic stages around the world."

The members of the Teatro d'Opera Italiana Orchestra will be joined by instrumentalists from the Vox Opera orchestra, known nationally and internationally.

The conductor of the evening will be maestro Matei Pop, university professor at the 'Gheorghe Dima' Music Academy in Cluj-Napoca.

The choreography of the show, performed by the ballet ensemble of the Vox Opera, with many moments of waltzes, polkas, can-can, etc., is signed by Vlad Sebastian.

The guest soloists from Austria, Italy and Switzerland will be presented in the coming weeks, says Ioan Vrasmas.