Viorel Dinu, counselor with Ministry of Development, detained for bribe taking

Viorel Dinu, examination-evaluation counselor with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration - Control Corps Service, was detained, on Wednesday, by the prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is accused of bribe taking, informed DNA in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate - the Anti-Corruption Section ordered the initiation of the criminal proceedings and the detention for 24 hours, starting with Wednesday, of Viorel Dinu, who is accused of bribe taking.

The prosecutors note in the writ that, in 2020, Viorel Dinu, in the mentioned quality, would have demanded and received, through an intermediary, from the manager of a company, a luxury car worth approximately 80,000 euros."The undue gain mentioned was allegedly received by the defendant in order not to find irregularities that would have led to sanctions, including the suspension of the contracts that one of the companies managed by the businessman had concluded with two town halls in the country. These execution contracts works were financed through the National Local Development Program (PNDL).