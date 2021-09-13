Virgil Popescu: Romanian army needs Piranha transporters and these need to be manufactured in Romania

Interim Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu discussed on Monday with the representatives of General Dynamics about the second stage of the acquisition contract of the Piranha armoured transporters by the Ministry of Defence, as well as the association between ROMARM and GD, regarding their manufacturing in Romania.

"The Romanian Army need these armoured transporters and according to the offset contract they need to be manufactured in Romania. A possible acquisition of UM Bucharest by General Dynamics is not excluded, but the procedure will take some time and until then we need to get organize in order to manufacture the transporters in Romania, just as it was established through the offset contract," the Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

The discussion was also attended by the CEO of CN ROMARM, Tutu Gabriel, and from the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, secretary of state Daniela Nicolescu, the director of the Defence Industry Direction, Ruxandra Anghel, and the director of the General Directorate of Managing State Participations, Manafu Adrian, agerpres.ro informs.

"I conveyed the message that I encourage investments and wish for the defence industry in our country to be a proficient one and with top products," Virgil Popescu highlighted.