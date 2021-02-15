Voiculescu: This week I will present real situation of major burn victims; worse than 2016

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, declared on Monday that he will be presenting this week the real situation of the treatment of Romania's major burn victims, saying that it is much more serious than in 2016, because there are fewer beds for treating these patients and that there are investments that were either unwise of delayed, according to AGERPRES.

"This week I will present the real situation of the treatment of Romania's serious burn victims. I do not believe you know the real situation. The real situation is much worse than that of 2016. There are fewer beds, beds which were decommissioned, bad investments were made, investments deferred indefinitely," Voiculescu declared in Parliament.

He said that there are at least 4 burn centers which had financing from the World Bank since 2015, but the ministers within the Social Democratic Party (PSD ed. n) "cut ribbons", after which no money was allocated anymore and no authorizations granted.

"The situation is much worse than that of 2016 I will be presenting the problem. There are 4 years in which things were not improved upon. I wouldn't consider the last year when we had a pandemic, but I would specifically look at the three years before, when there was money, when there was a program through the World Bank through which investments could be made in burn units. The PSD ministers cut ribbons in Timisoara, in Iasi, and I would like you to check if those centers have any authorization. Ribbons were cut, and then money just stopped being allocated and permits were not granted. Specialist Burn Units in Romania do not have permit," the minister of Health said.

He also specified that currently there are "a little over 20 places throughout the country for serious burn victims".