Volume dedicated to centenary of diplomatic relations Romania-Holy See

The Romanian Embassy to the Holy See on Wednesday signaled, in a press release, the publishing of the volume "Romania - Holy See. 100 years of diplomatic relations," edited by university professor Liviu-Petru Zapirtan, PhD, the Ambassador of Romania to the Holy See, and published by the "Transylvanian School" Publishing House based in Cluj-Napoca.

The book, published under the auspices of the diplomatic mission and the Romanian Academy, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Romania and the Holy See (1920-2020), evoking the main developments in the history of Romanian-Vatican relations, which saw both peak moments and difficulties, today being at a level of excellence, confirmed by the historical visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Romania in 2019, agerpres.ro confirms.

The volume includes messages from the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See, as well as a series of studies signed by specialists in Romania and Vatican. Also, the book presents for the first time a selection of documents from the Historical Archive of the Historical Archive of the Section for Relations with States of the State Secretariat of the Holy See.