Volume of wood exported in 2020 stands at 19.792 million cubic meters, increasing by 12.9%

The volume of wood exploited last year by certified economic operators increased by 12.9% compared to 2019, to 19.792 million cubic meters (cubic meters), according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Also, the volume of round wood exploited increased by 13.4% in 2020, compared to 2019, totaling 18.049 million cubic meters. In the total volume of round wood exploited, the largest share has deciduous species (58.6%), while coniferous species cover 41.4%. Among the deciduous species, beech wood has the largest share, respectively 32.2% of the total round wood exploited.

According to INS data, last year there was a 13.4% increase in the volume of round wood, mainly due to the fact that coniferous species had an increase of 17.2% with a share of 41.4% in the volume of round wood exploited, and the deciduous species registered together an increase of 10.8%, with a share of 58.6% in the volume of round wood exploited.The main destination of round wood was represented by logs, in proportion of 50.9%, followed by firewood in proportion of 35.6%.