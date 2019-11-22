Voting is under way at first opened polling stations abroad

At the polling stations outside Romania that had already opened for the second round of the presidential elections, over 150 voters had voted on Friday until 07:00 hrs EET, expressing their right to vote in the polling stations in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, China, Malaysia and Singapore.

In this second round of the presidential elections, Romanians abroad have again three days at their disposal to cast their vote at the ballot boxes: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A number of 835 polling stations have been set up for them, which are open according to the following schedule: on Friday, between 12:00 and 21:00, local, and on Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00, local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station as well as those who are in line in front of the polling station waiting to cast their ballot can exercise their right to vote until 23:59, local time.The right to vote can be exercised at any of the sections organized outside the country, based on an identity document valid on the day of the voting: the electronic identity card; provisional identity card; identity card or diplomatic passport; the electronic diplomatic passport / the service passport / the electronic service passport / the simple passport / the electronic simple passport / the temporary simple passport; in the case of students from military schools, the military service ID.Romanian citizens who are at least 18 years old may vote in the presidential elections, if this age has been reached by the day of the elections, included; and if they were not banned or were not allowed to exercise the right to vote, for the duration established by a final court decision.Besides those who can express their option at the ballot box, as many as 17,500 Romanians chose to vote by mail, according to the official portal www.votstrainatate.ro.The candidates in the runoff of the presidential election for the president of Romania are Klaus Iohannis - National Liberal Party (PNL) and Viorica Dancila - Social Democratic Party (PSD).AGERPRES