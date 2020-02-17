VPM-designate Turcan: We have huge financial resource in front of us, money made available by EU

Deputy Prime Minister-designate Raluca Turcan said that the money made available by the EU in the next financial year represents a "huge financial resource".

"We have a huge financial resource in front of us - the EU budget and the money made available by the EU in the next financial year. What we have tried to do and have achieved and deserves your attention. Firstly, we prepared the institutional architecture, so that, as of January 1, 2021 we already have projects ready, with guides ready, with calls launched, for each euro made available as of 2021 to enter the pockets of Romanians (...) There is 17.3 billion euros for the European regional fund, 3.4 billion euros from the Cohesion Fund and 8.3 billion euros from the European Social Fund," said Turcan at the General Assembly of the Association of Communes of Romania (A.Co.R.).

She mentioned that an operational program in healthcare will be achieved with this money, so that Romania can attract amounts for the health infrastructure, for human resources, especially in the rural area for medical offices and dispensaries, for medicine in schools, for community projects.

Turcan said the Education Ministry's budget will be supplemented with EU and local government funds, adding that more programs will be launched this spring.