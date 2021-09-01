Waste-loaded lorry coming from Germany, stopped at border

A lorry loaded with textile waste coming from Germany was halted at the border check point in Bors, as the driver was found missing the legal documents to import waste to Romania.

The Oradea Regional Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Oradea informed on Wednesday that the lorry checked at the Bors Border Crossing Point there was carrying 16.3 tonnes of waste.

The driver, a 37-year-old Romanian, produced a bill of entry reading that the shipment contained used clothing."As there were suspicions regarding the legality of the shipment, the border police requested authorised support from the Bihor County Commissioner's Office with the National Environmental Guard. Upon inspection, it was found that the lorry was loaded with used clothing waste for which the driver failed to produce the necessary papers required by law for the import of waste," according to ITPF Oradea.In this case, the shipment was banned from entering Romania.