Watchdog retracts report on hospital admission of COVID-19 positive person

Digi24
coronavirus

The Strategic Communication Group has submitted a correction to its reporting saying that in its news bulletin of 16:00hrs it was erroneously mentioned that a person testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Constanta City was allegedly admitted to hospital.

"In our news bulletin of 16:00hrs it was erroneously mentioned that a person testing positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Constanta City was admitted to hospital," says GCS.

According to GCS, The health status of 10 persons found as carrying the COVID-19 coronavirus in Romania and admitted at infectious disease hospitals in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta and Craiova is good overall, and the elderly patients and those with chronic diseases among them are closely monitored.

