 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

We are getting back our troupes from Afghanistan

armată

The first contingent, consisting of about 70 Romanian soldiers who were on a mission in Afghanistan, arrived on Saturday at 90th Air Transport Base aboard a C 17 Globemaster III aircraft of the US partner, informs the National Defence Ministry (MApN).

Their return is part of the plan to withdraw the more than 600 Romanian servicemen from Afghanistan, a plan coordinated with the commanders from the theatre of operations, "so that the process takes place coherently and in conditions of maximum security."

The completion of the procedures will take place until September 11, 2021, but, for security reasons, the schedule for the repatriation of the military is not public, but it is permanently synchronised with the plans of the other members of the North Atlantic Alliance, the National Defence Ministry points out.

The National Defence Ministry has begun withdrawing troops since May 1, according to the joint statement of the North Atlantic Council adopted at a recent joint extraordinary meeting of foreign and defence ministers from NATO member states, reports agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.