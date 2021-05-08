We are getting back our troupes from Afghanistan

The first contingent, consisting of about 70 Romanian soldiers who were on a mission in Afghanistan, arrived on Saturday at 90th Air Transport Base aboard a C 17 Globemaster III aircraft of the US partner, informs the National Defence Ministry (MApN).

Their return is part of the plan to withdraw the more than 600 Romanian servicemen from Afghanistan, a plan coordinated with the commanders from the theatre of operations, "so that the process takes place coherently and in conditions of maximum security."

The completion of the procedures will take place until September 11, 2021, but, for security reasons, the schedule for the repatriation of the military is not public, but it is permanently synchronised with the plans of the other members of the North Atlantic Alliance, the National Defence Ministry points out.

The National Defence Ministry has begun withdrawing troops since May 1, according to the joint statement of the North Atlantic Council adopted at a recent joint extraordinary meeting of foreign and defence ministers from NATO member states, reports agerpres.