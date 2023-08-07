We continue to discuss reduction of budget expenditures (PNL head)

The discussions regarding the reduction of expenses at the level of the budget apparatus will continue, declared on Monday, the president of the PNL, Nicolae Ciuca, who emphasized that it is important that these measures are not applied without seeing their consequences.

He emphasized that the discussions with the business environment will continue.

"Meetings also took place at the Government, we had meetings with the business environment in the territory (...) We will continue to see each other in the coming days because there is a need for coordination with the business environment so that we can come up with those measures that are bearable for all of us," Ciuca pointed out.

According to him, there was no discussion about specific mergers of institutions. "We did not discuss this matter. (...) It is good to see these measures throughout the chain of effects so that we do not stir things up," Ciuca said.

He added that the figures circulated regarding job cuts are working materials, nothing has been decided.

The president of the liberals mentioned that there was a discussion about charging meal vouchers, and a decision will be made. Also, the discussion on the "luxury tax" is not yet complete.

"Measures are under discussion," declared Ciuca.

