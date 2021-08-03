We must modify legislation to stimulate companies' involvement in developing dual education

Dual vocational education needs legislative modifications, awareness campaigns, but also education programs adapted to the offer and demand in the labour market, these are the conclusions of the conference dedicated to this kind of education, organized on Tuesday by VoHub - the coalition for promoting dual vocational education in Romania.

"We wished that, from (northwestern) Oradea, that ranks second in developing dual vocational education in Romania, to draw some conclusions regarding what we must do in the near future. More specific: we need to modify the legislative framework so that we can stimulate the involvement of small and medium companies in developing dual education, but we must also invest more in awareness campaigns in order to develop the attractiveness of dual vocational education among parents and students, and last but not least, we have a lot to work on the curriculum and the Ministry of Education has a lot to do in order to create mechanisms of developing this form of education even further," the chairman of VoHub, Mihaela Nadia Sandu, declared on Tuesday, at the end of the conference organized in partnership with the Bihor County Council and the Association of Bihor Companies.

According to her, a first work session will be held in August, in the Senate, for modifying the legislative framework in the field, after which the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) will be requested permission for a message to promoting vocational education as a form of education which allows access to the labour market, Agerpres informs.

The representative of the Ministry of Education, secretary of state in the Ministry of Education, Maria Stefania Manea, said that dual vocational education started in 2017-2018, level 3 of qualifications, with the duration of studies of 3 years, and at the end of 2020 there were already 1,847 graduates, qualified for 39 vocational qualifications from 12 areas and prepared in collaboration with 235 economic operators from 28 counties.

The Secretary of State from the Ministry of Economy Daniela Nicolescu said that dual vocational education is a "tough subject", in which "the educational offer is very weak to the high economic demand", where there is a "very large gap between what entrepreneurs are requesting and what the education is putting out", and the work deficit will be of half a million in 5 years.