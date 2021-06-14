Weight throw: Rares Toader breaks national record, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Romanian athlete Rares Andrei Toader broke the national record in weight throw on Sunday, at the international competition in Brno (Czech Republic), with a 21.29m toss that also earned him the qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games, agerpres reports.

Toader had managed to equal the national record at the beginning of the month (21.06 m), at the National Championship in Cluj-Napoca.

The athlete trained by Sorin Tirichita surpassed the Olympic qualifying standard (21.10 m), being followed in the event ranking by Great Britain's Scott Lincon - 21.28 m, and Portugal's Francisco Belo - 20.89 m.Toader is the seventh Romanian athlete to land a berth at the Tokyo Olympics.Romania now has 88 athletes qualified for the 2020 Olympics (nominal or quota places) in 13 sports: swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing and fencing.