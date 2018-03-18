Welsh Day wins Romanian Snooker Masters tournament in Bucharest

The 37-year-old Welsh player Ryan Day on Sunday won the Romanian Snooker Masters tournament in Bucharest, after defeating GB's Stuart Bingham 10-8 in the final.

For Ryan Day, number 17 in the World Snooker rankings, the trophy in Bucharest is all the more important as it comes just a week after he won the Gibraltar Open tournament, where he prevailed over Chinese Cao Yupeng 4-0.After the match, Day said it was "incredible" that he managed to win the second tournament in just one week.For his victory at the Romanian Snooker Masters, Day received 50,000 euros, while finalist Stuart Bingham was awarded 25,000 euros.The first edition of the Romanian Snooker Masters, the most important snooker event in Romania, took place at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus, March 14-18. The invitational tournament is part of the World Snooker World Cup and it has a prize pool of 200,000 euros.

AGERPRES .