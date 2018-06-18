Wess Mitchell (US) about modifications brought to justice laws in Romania: We don't want any setbacks

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell on Monday stated about the modifications brought to the justice laws in Romania that our country has made progresses in having a strong judicial system and "a setback" must be avoided, informs Agerpres.

"As far as the United States is concerned, I have to say how important the progress made by Romania in having a strong judicial system and anti-corruption institutions is. I don't want to get involved in any internal affairs or internal political matters, but what I want to say is that all the allies and America support the anti-corruption institutions. You are a model. If you take a look, there are few countries that have a judicial system as strong as yours and I believe this should inspire and encourage Romanians to continue to develop these institutions, which are very important for Romania's democracy. You have made progress and we do not want you to take a step back," stated Wess Mitchell.

The question was what was his opinion on the modifications brought to the justice laws in Romania.

While currently on a visit to Romania, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell, held a speech on Monday at the Faculty of Law in Bucharest.