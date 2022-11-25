'West Side Christmas Market' Christmas fair opens on Friday, with fireworks

The "West Side Christmas Market" Christmas fair opens on Friday, in Drumul Taberei Park, with a show by Gasca Zurli and a spectacular fireworks display, told Agerpres.

The Bucharest district 6 hall informs in a press release that the Christmas lights installed throughout the park will be lit on Friday, as well as the largest light curtain in Romania. It measures more than 100 metres long and it will be raised to a height of more than 50 metres, on the suspension bridge that crosses the Drumul Taberei Park. In order to build it, the organisers worked with an international company that operates such installations in Asia, the Northern countries and the USA, one of the most notorious locations where such decorations are mounted being the Rockefeller Center New York.

"A Christmas market for the joy of families and the little ones. I want the "West Side Christmas Market" to become a tradition for many years to come. I am waiting for you all to start the Christmas adventure together," Mayor Ciprian Ciucu said.

Visitors will be greeted with more than 60 beautifully arranged stands, which will offer them a diverse range of products, sweets, drinks and hand-made objects.

Among the attractions of the Christmas Market in Drumul Taberei Park there will also be a 33-metre high wheel, a carousel with characters and an ice rink covering an area of 660 square metres.

The programme of the fair including concerts and shows for the little ones, and the entrance will be free of charge.

In addition to the specific attractions of a Christmas market, this year an original concept was developed that includes characters and stories.

The visitors will also be able find at the "West Side Christmas Market" a special mailbox where they can leave letters for Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, a draw will be organized, and the winner will have his wish fulfilled, the organizers say.

The fair, arranged in the area of the dried lake of the Drumul Taberei Park, will be open daily between 12.00 pm and 11:00 pm, and the entrance will be free. Only on Friday the programme will start at 6.00 pm. Access to the ice rink in the park will be possible separately, on any of the days, starting at 10.00 am.