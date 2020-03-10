WHO Regional Director Kluge to meet next week with MPs of Health Committees

Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will meet next week with MPs of the Health Committees, head of the Health Committee of the Deputies' Chamber Florin Buicu announced on Tuesday.

The meeting of WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge with the senators and deputies of the specialised committees will take place on 17 March."Next week, the Health Committees of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate, will have a joint meeting with the regional director of the World Health Organisation. The meeting will be held at Parliament," the Social Democrat deputy announced in a meeting of the Health Committee of the Deputies' Chamber.