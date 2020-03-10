 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

WHO Regional Director Kluge to meet next week with MPs of Health Committees

sciencealert.com
coronavirus

Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will meet next week with MPs of the Health Committees, head of the Health Committee of the Deputies' Chamber Florin Buicu announced on Tuesday.

The meeting of WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge with the senators and deputies of the specialised committees will take place on 17 March.

"Next week, the Health Committees of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate, will have a joint meeting with the regional director of the World Health Organisation. The meeting will be held at Parliament," the Social Democrat deputy announced in a meeting of the Health Committee of the Deputies' Chamber.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.