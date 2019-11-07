WindEurope: Romania must raise renewable energy target for 2030, as neighbouring countries' example

The countries around Romania have increased their initial renewable energy target for 2030, at the recommendation of the European Commission, and so should the new Government of Romania, on Thursday said Giles Dickens, CEO of WindEurope, present in Bucharest at the "Energy Transition 2019" conference.

Only seven weeks to go until Romania and the other European states must finalize the National Energy and Climate Plans, in order to define their renewable energy target for 2020. The initial targets were not very ambitious, in general, but many countries have raised their ambitions and now, that you have a new government, you have a chance to increase these objectives, he said.Bulgaria initially aimed at 25pct, and the European Commission said Bulgaria's potential is 27pct, and Bulgaria complied and raised the target to the one proposed by the European Commission. Similarly, Greece set itself as goal 31pct, and the European Commission said it is ok. A new government has come and has raised the target to 35pct, said the chief of WindEurope.Giles Dickens recalled that Romania assumed, in the document sent to Brussels, a target of 27.9pct for 2030, but the European Commission called for its increase to 34pct.We hope that the new Government will follow the example of its neighbours and raise the target to or near the level recommended by the European Commission. It is an opportunity. It will create investments and jobs, so let us use the economic potential for the benefit of all citizens, continued Dickens.