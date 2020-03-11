Wizz Air cancels several flights from Germany and Spain to Romania

Wizz Air airline cancels several flights from Germany and Spain to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, starting on Wednesday, in the context of the spreading of the novel coronavirus, informs the company.

The flights in question are those from: Memmingen/Munchen West, Dortmund, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Madrid, Nurnberg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden and Frankfurt Hahn.The airline also underscored that the passengers who travel from the high-risk areas (the red zones) will be placed in quarantine for 14 days at the special quarantine facilities when they arrive in Romania."Starting on March 11 2020, the Romanian authorities implemented measures meant to limit the coronavirus epidemic. These measures will stay into force until further notice. The passengers who travel from the high-risk areas will be placed in quarantine for 14 days in the special quarantine facilities when they arrive in Romania," reads a press release of the Wizz Air airline on Wednesday sent to AGERPRES.According to Wizz Air, the passengers to be placed in quarantine are those who travel from Italy, the Hubei province in China, certain regions in South Korea, the Hautss de France, Ile de France, Grand Est, Bourgogne France Comte and Auvergne Rhones Alpes regions in France, the Baden Wurttemberg, Bayern and Nordrhein Westfalen regions in Germany and the Madrid region in Spain.Wizz Air informs that the passengers who were affected by this change and who booked their flights directly on wizzair.com or by using the mobile application of the airline will be automatically informed through an e-mail and they will be able to choose between a free of charge rebooking, a full refund or a refund of 120 per cent of the initial amount as a WIZZ credit."The passengers who booked their flights through the tour operators - including the online tour operators - should get into touch with the company wherefrom they bought their tickets," reads the release.Moreover, all the passengers who arrive from regions in China, France, Germany, South Korea, Spain and Iran (yellow zones) will be informed with respect to the authorities' decision regarding the 14-day quarantine.Wizz Air recommends passengers to contact the relevant authorities for the exact details and to confirm the eligibility and travel conditions. Moreover, the passengers are asked to consider changing their flights to alternative destinations or cancel them, if necessary.Wizz Air announced on Tuesday that it will suspend its flights on the routes to Tel Aviv and Eilat starting on March 12, following a decision of the Israeli authorities to placed in a 14-day quarantine all passengers who arrive in this country, as part of the measures taken by this country to limit the spreading of the coronavirus.On March 9, the airline had announced the suspension of all its flights on the routes between Romania and Italy following the Romanian authorities' decision to ban flights between the two countries between March 9 and March 23 2020, included.