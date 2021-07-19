Woman found in a plastic bag on staircase of block of flats in Suceava

A 40-year-old woman was found, on Monday, by the police in a plastic bag, in a state of semi-consciousness, on the staircase of a block of flats in north-eastern Suceava, the spokesperson of the County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), Ionut Epureanu said.

According to him, around 13:00 hrs, the Police of Suceava Municipality was notified in a call to the the 112 emergency line regarding the fact that an underage girl in a plastic bag was identified on the staircase of a block of flats.

The person was found by the police crew showing vital signs, but in a state of semi-consciousness. An ambulance crew was requested and transported her to the hospital for medical care. At the hospital, the person in question has recovered and is out of any danger.

Epureanu specified that, as a preliminary investigation, it was established that the victim was not a minor, but a 40-year-old woman with serious mental and physical development problems, presenting the physiognomy of a child. The woman lives in an apartment in the Burdujeni neighborhood with her mother and 37-year-old brother, both of whom have serious mental problems.

Against this background, the mother and son allegedly assaulted the victim, put her in a bag and abandoned her on the stairs of the block where they live.

An operational team with the the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and the mobile forensic laboratory went to the scene to carry out the investigations and establish all the circumstances in which the event took place.

At the same time, the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC) Suceava and the specialized medical unit were informed in order to take over the persons suspected of committing the aggression.

A criminal file was drawn up in this case, and the legal classification of the deeds will be established.