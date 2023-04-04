Women employees in Romania lose 468 EUR every year on average due to salary inequality

Women employees in Romania lose 468 EUR every year, on average, due to the salary inequality between men and women, the National Trade Union Block (BNS) says.

In a release issued on Tuesday for AGERPRES, the BNS points out that delays in the implementation of the European Union Directive on salary transparency, a directive adopted by the European Parliament on March 30, could cost 17,000 EUR in lost salaries.

From a technical point of view, the Member States, including Romania, have the term 2026 to transpose the Directive into national legislation, but the European Confederation of Trade Unions (CES), at which the national trade union block is affiliated, believes that women have long awaited enough time to obtain equal salaries and request governments from the member countries of the European Union to immediately transpose the Directive into practice.

The statistics show that, at European level, the difference in remuneration between men and women is 12.7%, and an analysis by the European Trade Union Institute shows that the remuneration difference between men and women continue to accentuate. Thus, every year in which the Directive is not implemented, women lose, on average, 4,256 EUR in salaries, and those in Romania lose 468 EUR.

"In this way, the national trade union block draws an alarm signal and asks the Government to implement this directive as soon as possible," the BNS release said.