Women's rights promotion - a priority commitment of Romania's, Foreign Ministry says

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the observation, on November 25, of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and reaffirms its commitment to promoting the rights of all women and girls and continuing efforts to fight all forms of violence.

In a Saturday release, the Ministry said that the promotion of women's rights, including combating violence against women and domestic violence, is one of the priorities assumed by Romania in its capacity as a 2023 - 2025 member of the UN Human Rights Council, as well as in its future capacity as a member, over 2024 - 2028, of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, Agerpres informs.

Romania's goals in this field materialized including through the ratification of the 2016 Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, and through the implementation of the Convention's provisions into national law, the cited source states.

On December 17, 1999 the UN General Assembly officially designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Since 1991, the international campaign for the elimination of violence against women and girls is running every year between November 25 and December 10 (International Human Rights Day - adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights), marking a 16-day period of activism against violence against women and girls, the release notes.