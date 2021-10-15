World No. 6 Garbine Muguruza to play Transylvania Open

Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza confirmed her participation in the WTA 250 Transylvania Open taking place in Cluj-Napoca between October 25 - 31, the organizers of the tournament announced on Friday.

Two-time Grand Slam champion and world. No 6 Garbine Muguruza received a wildcard for the tournament in Cluj-Napoca, where she will be the top seed.

"I am very happy to come to Romania again, this time to Cluj-Napoca, to play the Transylvania Open. Thank you so much for the invitation and I look forward to playing there!,'' said the Swiss-residing Spaniard whose previous trip to Romania was in 2015 for the Fed Cup encounter with Team Romania.

''We are honored to have a player the size of Garbina Muguruza come to Cluj! We are looking forward to welcoming her and can't wait to kick off the competition! Transylvania Open will be a strong tournament, on equal footing with WTA 500 or higher competitions, bringing together many world top players,'' said Transylvania Open director Patrick Ciorcila.

Muguruza, 27, won her ninth WTA title earlier this month in Chicago and keeps her chance of qualifying for the Tournament of Champions.

The WTA 250 Transylvania Open will take place October 25 - 31 at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, which will accommodate two completely separated tennis courts; 4 black curtains made of acoustic fire-retardant fabric, with the length of 64 m, will be installed at a height of 16 m to completely divide the hall in two.

A number of high-profile players confirmed their participation in the tournament, including Simona Halep, Irina Begu, Jaqueline Cristian, Emma Radudanu, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, Estonia's Kaia Kanepi, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and Russian Veronika Kudermetova.