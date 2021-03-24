World Tuberculosis Day/Dragu: Romania must make every effort to treat those with this condition

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, drew attention, on Wednesday, on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day, that Romania must make every effort to protect and treat the patients suffering from this condition.

"World Tuberculosis Day puts a serious problem on the table, triggered by the pandemic: tuberculosis patients avoid going to the hospital in a pandemic to be diagnosed. Figures in 2020 show that the number of cases dropped by 35%, but this is not good news. In fact, it reflects the fear of people interacting with hospitals in the midst of a pandemic, and, automatically, the inability of the system to diagnose and care for them. Tuberculosis is a disease of physical exhaustion, which is easily spread by coughing. More than ever, Romania needs to make every effort to protect and treat these patients," Dragu wrote on Facebook.

March 24 is World Tuberculosis (TB) Day every year, with the aim of drawing attention to the causes of this disease but also of transmitting information on its prevention and treatment.March 24 was chosen by the International Tuberculosis Union in 1982 as the International Day for the Eradication of Tuberculosis, because on March 24, 1882, German bacteriologist Robert Koch officially informed the international scientific community that he had discovered the TB bacillus, which paved the way to diagnose and cure this disease.