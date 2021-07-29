Yellow and Orange codes for heatwave and storms in most of the country until Sunday

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued, on Thursday, new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings for heatwave and atmospheric instability, for most part of the country, over the next few days.

Thus, in July 29 - August 1 interval, there will be a Code Orange for heat and thermal discomfort especially in the counties in the southwest, south and southeast of the country, including Bucharest, the temperature-humidity index (THI) will sit above the critical threshold of 80 units, with maximum temperatures sitting frequently between 38 and 40 degrees.

ANM mentions that the heatwave will persist at the start of next week in the southern and southeastern regions, where the thermal discomfort will remain pronounced.

Furthermore, until Sunday, August 1, there will be a Code Yellow in force for heat for most of the country. In the western and southern regions and locally in the rest of the territory, the maximum temperature values will sit, in general, between 34 and 39 degrees, and during the night, locally, the temperatures will not go below 20 degrees. There will be storms, intensification of winds with bursts of over 70 - 80 km/h, frequent electrical discharge and hail. Locally, there will be torrential rains, and the quantities of water will exceed 25 - 40 l/sqm.

Similar weather phenomena will take place in more restricted areas in the rest of the territory.