Youth unemployment rate remains high at 22.3 pct in September

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 5.4% in September 2023, similar to that recorded in August, but the youth unemployment rate remains high at 22.3%, according to data published Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for September 2023 was 444,400 people, down from the previous month (446,600 people), but also down from the same period last year (448,200 people).

By gender, the unemployment rate for men was 0.9 percentage points higher than for women (5.8% for men and 4.9% for women).

INS data shows that the unemployment rate remains high at 22.3% among young people aged 15 to 24.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate has been estimated at 4.5% for September 2023 (4.2% for women and 4.6% for men).

The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 accounted for 78.2% of the total number of unemployed people estimated for September 2023