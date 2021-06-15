103 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 29,600 tests conducted in past 24 hours

A number of 103 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, over 29,670 tests being conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

The quoted source mentions that these are cases that did not have any prior positive test.

Until Tuesday, on Romanian territory, 1,079,879 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed, and 1,044,563 patients were declared cured.

At the national level, until this time, 8,132,876 RT-PCR tests were processed, as well as 1,301,420 rapid antigen tests.

In the past 24 hours, 17,532 RT-PCR tests were conducted (8,526 on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol and 9,006 on demand), as well as 12,101 rapid antigen tests.

Distinctly from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients that were already positive, 65 persons were reconfirmed as positive.