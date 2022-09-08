10th edition of Peasant Museum Days to run Sept 8 - 18

The 10th edition of the Peasant Museum Days takes place September 8 through September 18, around the celebration of the Elevation of the Holy Cross, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, with new exhibitions, a festival of stories from the Via Transilvanica hiking trail, book launches, workshops, an icon fair and film screenings on the bill.

On Thursday, on the first day of the event, the Peasant Museum and the National Museum of Ethnography and Natural History in Chisinau, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, are opening at the 'Tancred Banateanu' Hall the exhibition of Romanian folk rugs dubbed "Weaving the World", which brings together some of the most beautiful rugs from the heritage of the two national institutions.

The launch of the book "Dress Rhetoric: the top sleeve embroidery folk blouse (Capitalizing on the collections of the National Museum of Ethnography and Natural History)" by Associate Prof. Varvara Buzila, head of the said museum's Ethnography Department, is scheduled for the same day.

Under the same partnership, the exhibition "Architecture and traditional building materials" will be showcased between September 8 and October 7 in the museum's street display area on Ion Mihalache Boulevard; it includes seven works on the subject of traditional building materials by architecture students of the academic years 2020-2022, designed under the coordination of Assistant Professor, architect Laura-Andreea Dobrescu.

Between September 9 - 11, the Via Transilvanica Storytelling Festival invites the public to discover Romania from the northern Putna to the south-western Drobeta-Turnu Severin; through this event the museum is celebrating on Saturday the European Heritage Days.

In partnership with the Center for Architectural and Urban Studies of the "Ion Mincu" University of Architecture and Urbanism, the Peasant Museum will host on September 12 and 13 the Straw Art - Straw Pictures workshop, which will take place in the courtyard of the institution.

The launch conference of the project 'Beloved Archive' financed from the EEA Grants 2014-2021 under the RO-CULTURA Program will take place on September 13 at the Media Hall, and on September 14, the exhibition of cross-maker Vasile Marin from Brebu - Prahova County will open in the Acquarium Hall.

The exhibition complements the Iconographers and Cross-makers' Fair, scheduled for September 16 - 18. AGERPRES