12,339 children had, at the end of September 2021, both parents abroad for work

The total number of children in Romania that had both parents abroad for work was, at the end of the third quarter of 2021, 12,339, by 325 lower than in the previous quarter, according to data centralized by the National Authority for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Children and Adoptions (ANDPDCA).

Furthermore, the total number of children with at least one parent at work abroad decreased to 73,387 at the end of September (by 2,416 fewer children compared to June 30, 2021).

Of the 12,339 children with both parents abroad for work, 11,451 are in the care of relatives up to the 4th degree, without protection measures, the rest being placed with a maternal assistant, in foster homes or other families or with other persons.

According to the quoted source, a number of 52,520 children had one parent gone for work abroad (number dropping by 1,681 compared to the end of June 2021), and of these, 50,740 children were in the care of relatives up to the 4th degree, without measures of protection. At the same time, 1,116 children were in the special protection system, such as in the care of a maternal assistant, in foster homes or with other families/persons.

Furthermore, 8,528 children came from families in which the only supporting parent was abroad for work, compared to 8,938 children, the figure recorded at the end of June 2021. Of them, 7,415 children were left home in the care of relatives up to the 4th degree, without protection measures.

The total number of children left at home that were in the special protection system was 2,889 at the end of September 2021, of whom 511 were in the care of a maternal assistant, 533 in foster homes, 1,684 with relatives up to the 4th degree, and 161 in the care of other families or persons.