16 Romanians working on farm in Rhineland, test positive for new coronavirus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reports that 16 Romanians working on a farm in the German locality of Julich, Rhineland, have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A notification in this regard was made to the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn by a Romanian citizen working in that place, the quoted source states.

In this context, the consular post took urgent steps with the employer to obtain additional information.

According to the data provided by the employer, the MAE states that, in a first stage of the employee testing process, 16 Romanian citizens from the farm in question tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. All infected people are asymptomatic and monitored by a doctor, the situation on the farm being under the supervision of local health authorities. They were also provided with food and products of strict necessity by the German employer.

The representatives of the farm specified that the entire staff will be tested, in stages, and the activity will continue, in quarantine conditions, in compliance with the sanitary protection measures ordered in the context of the pandemic.

Until now, at the level of the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn, no requests for consular assistance were received from Romanian citizens working on the farm.