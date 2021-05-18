16-year-old swimmer David Popovici locks up berth for Tokyo Olympics

16-year-old swimmer David Popovici locked up a berth for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, after successfully passing the qualifications in the 100m freestyle event of the European Swimming Championships in Budapest, informs the official website of the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation (FRNPM).

"Superb result for the Romanian swimming and sport overall. 16-year-old David Popovici qualified this morning for the Tokyo Olympic Games! In the qualifiers of the 100m freestyle event, the athlete trained by coach Adrian Radulescu won the seventh race clocking 48.30 sec. Talented, hardworking and extremely ambitious, David comfortably passed the 48.57 sec Olympic 'A' timing and will race tonight in the semifinals, from 19:24," the FRNPM website mentions.

David Popovici is the third Romanian swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after Robert Glinta and Daniel Martin.

Romania now has an 85-strong line-up qualified for the 2020 Olympics (nominal or quota places) in 13 sports: swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, sport shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing and fencing.